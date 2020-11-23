ModernGhanalogo

23.11.2020 General News

Ibrahim Mahama Builds Nurses Quarters And Renovates Chache Clinic In Bole

Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers and Planners
Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers and Planners

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Mr Ibrahim Mahama has built a block of nurses quarters and as well renovated the Chache clinic in the Bole District of the Savannah Region. It’s to serve as accommodation for the nurses which will make them stay to attend to patients. Also, the renovated clinic will help improve the health needs of the people of Chache and its environs.

The newly fully built quarters has a hall, bedrooms, kitchen, bathrooms and toilet, a reservoir and a pumping machine each; the renovated clinic has a consulting room (dispensary), a detention room, a family planning (antenatal) care room, a delivery room, an office and a storeroom.

The Health Director for Bole district, Mr David Bakuri thanked Mr Ibrahim Mahama for his philanthropic act and kindness by coming to the need of the clinic. by renovating the clinic and also putting up quarters for the safety and health status of the people in the Chache community.

The Chief of Chache community Chachewura Amankwa Iddisah extended his profound gratitude to the CEO of Engineers and Planners Mr Ibrahim Mahama and the Bole District Health Director Mr David Bakuri.

The Chachewura appealed to the beneficiaries of the facility to ensure a high standard of maintenance to preserve its quality that ll encouraged future development endeavours like the one delivered by Mr Ibrahim Mahama.

