Ellembelle: One NDC Supporter Killed, Others Injured After Car Crash

One National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter in Ellembelle in the Western Region has been killed after a vehicle run over them whilst on a campaign walk.

Twenty-three others were injured in the road accident which occurred on Sunday evening at Azuleneno, a community located between Anyinase and Essiama.

Confirming the accident to Citi News, the incumbent MP and NDC parliamentary candidate for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah said the incident happened a little before 7 pm on Sunday.

The MP who expressed regret for the loss of lives said most of the persons injured were rushed to the Ekwe Catholic hospital.

This incident follows the death of six members of the NDC within the Ejura Sekyeredumasi municipality of the Ashanti Region after a road crash over the weekend.

That crash occurred after the driver of the car attempted to swerve a rider who had driven into his path.

---citinewsroom