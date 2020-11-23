ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.11.2020 Social News

Ellembelle: One NDC Supporter Killed, Others Injured After Car Crash

Ellembelle: One NDC Supporter Killed, Others Injured After Car Crash
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

One National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter in Ellembelle in the Western Region has been killed after a vehicle run over them whilst on a campaign walk.

Twenty-three others were injured in the road accident which occurred on Sunday evening at Azuleneno, a community located between Anyinase and Essiama.

Confirming the accident to Citi News, the incumbent MP and NDC parliamentary candidate for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armarh-Kofi Buah said the incident happened a little before 7 pm on Sunday.

The MP who expressed regret for the loss of lives said most of the persons injured were rushed to the Ekwe Catholic hospital.

This incident follows the death of six members of the NDC within the Ejura Sekyeredumasi municipality of the Ashanti Region after a road crash over the weekend.

That crash occurred after the driver of the car attempted to swerve a rider who had driven into his path.

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
V/R: Avenor Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo
23.11.2020 | News
"We'll Not Tolerate Any Violence On Election Day" — Bryan Acheampong
23.11.2020 | News
EC Erred In Publishing Voters’ Details On Google Drive – IT Security Consultant
23.11.2020 | News
Lawyer Blasts EC For 'Recklessly' Publishing Details Of Voters
23.11.2020 | News
Pay Us Before November Ends Or We’ll Vote You Out – Takoradi Gold Coast Customers To Akufo-Addo
21.11.2020 | News
Election 2020: 'Let's Count Ballots Not Bullets' – Small Arms Commission
21.11.2020 | News
NDC Want Peace Council To Seek Justice For Victims Of Violence
21.11.2020 | News
I Give You My Blessings. I’m Supporting You Because I’ve Worked With You Before — Agogomanhene To Mahama
21.11.2020 | News
Slain Law Lecturer Prof. Yaw Benneh Goes Home Today
21.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

The Umbrella Party Has Holes In It, It Can No Longer Save Yo...
19 minutes ago

Mahama Has No Legacy In The North, They Chopped All The $100...
19 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line