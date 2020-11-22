ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Breaking News: Amidu Resigns As Special Prosecutor Over Agyapa Deal Tr...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.11.2020 General News

I’ll Prosecute Gov’t Officials Involved In Agyapa Deal When I Win – Mahama

I’ll Prosecute Gov’t Officials Involved In Agyapa Deal When I Win – Mahama
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he will prosecute government officials involved in the controversial Agyapa deal if he wins the December polls.

According to him, the former Special Prosecutor has laid in enough grounds in his report on the Agyapa deal for any future government to begin prosecution.

“I assure you that if I win the December elections I will act on the Agyapa report. The deal is full of corruption and I am going to act on it,” Mr Mahama said in an interview with TV XYZ Sunday.

“All the monies that have gone to people will be retrieved, the government officials will be questioned and be asked to return the money,” the former President said.

Mr Amidu resigned from office on Monday citing interference in his work by the President following his analysis on the Agyapa deal. Government has denied interfering in Mr. Amidu’s work.

---Starrfm

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Local Govt Institute To Get University Status By 2023
22.11.2020 | News
We'll Forever Remember Akufo-Addo/Bawumia For Peace In Dagbon — Kworli Chief
21.11.2020 | News
Prestea Huni-valley MP Donates Helmets To Motorcycle Riders Association
22.11.2020 | News
NCCE Inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee In Obuasi
21.11.2020 | News
Director Of Noguchi Endorses Duster4D; A New Thermal Decomposition System
21.11.2020 | News
A Plus Commends Kofi Jumah For Saving GIHOC Distilleries From Collapsing
21.11.2020 | News
Yamoransa Model Lab 7 With Robotics The Best In Oti Region — Biakoye DCE
21.11.2020 | News
Rawlings Was The Reason For Dev't In The North — Tangoba
20.11.2020 | News
DVLA Opens New Branch At Effiduase
20.11.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Dictator NCA May Shut Down Internet On Election Day — Mahama...
1 hour ago

Continue To Serve As Role Model — Wa-Na Tells Jane Naana
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line