I’ll Prosecute Gov’t Officials Involved In Agyapa Deal When I Win – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he will prosecute government officials involved in the controversial Agyapa deal if he wins the December polls.

According to him, the former Special Prosecutor has laid in enough grounds in his report on the Agyapa deal for any future government to begin prosecution.

“I assure you that if I win the December elections I will act on the Agyapa report. The deal is full of corruption and I am going to act on it,” Mr Mahama said in an interview with TV XYZ Sunday.

“All the monies that have gone to people will be retrieved, the government officials will be questioned and be asked to return the money,” the former President said.

Mr Amidu resigned from office on Monday citing interference in his work by the President following his analysis on the Agyapa deal. Government has denied interfering in Mr. Amidu’s work.

---Starrfm