Sinless Jesus Christ Was Accused Of Sin How Much More Me? -Prof.Frimpong Boateng Breaks Silence

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has shot down all the allegations against him including the recent one the latter is engaging into illegal activities despite a presidential ban.

"Even sinless Jesus Christ was accused of sin, how much more me?. Now that you see the work I have done, I feel vindicated that I am into galamsey", the Minister spoke to reporters in his office.

This comes after Ministry had dredged the Offin River to pave way for water transportations at the back of accusations that son of the sector Minister, Mr Joojo Frimpong-Boateng was doing illegal mining on the river.

"When we dredging, critics and accusers were saying my son is coming to do galamsey. Today, we have finished the work and you can see that every tree trunk and stumbling blocks have been removed", Professor Frimpong-Boateng said when he presented a boat to Amadaa community in the Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti Region.

The Minister also revealed that government aims to ameliorate movements of goods and people residents on the banks of major rivers in the country hence, steps to supply the canoes and boats to the communities.

"The canoes and the boats will help your movements. We are also adding live jackets to it in a likely or unlikely situation there is an accidental, it will save you from drowning", Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng stated.

The Minister, Environment, Science Technology and Innovation also admonished the community people to take good care of the items very well for their own interests.

By Ayisah Foster, Contributor