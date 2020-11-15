ModernGhanalogo

15.11.2020 Press Release

President Must Sanction The Western Regional Minister For Flouting His Directive

By NDC WESTERN REGION
The president of the republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his recent communiqué to the nation was explicit that the NPP government has suspended all political activities to mourn the sudden demise of H.E. Flt Lt. JJ Rawlings, the former president of the republic. Accordingly, it is expected that all political actors, especially his appointees, should follow the president’s directive to the letter.

On Friday 13/11/20 between 4pm and 7pm, the western regional minister Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah together with his campaign team stormed Takoradi Kokompe and engaged in an open campaign.

They first visited shops to fraternize with artisans and later did a mini-rally to canvas for votes, both for himself and for President Akufo-Addo.

We are disappointed in the disrespect, not only to the presidents directive but more importantly to the memory of President Rawlings.

This deliberate action implies that the directive was part of a face-saving agenda intended to portray the NPP as sympathetic to the loss of the great founder of NDC; meanwhile, deep down in their hearts, they are full of joy.

If Nana Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to trust him on his word that indeed his directive to stop political activity for a week to commiserate with the Rawlingses is genuine, then he should penalize the western regional minister who has openly flouted his directive.

We in the NDC know how important the late president is to us, and we continue to mourn him and honour his legacy in all sincerity.

SIGNED

..............

*RICHARD KIRK-MENSAH*

*RCO*

0208255102

0244848891

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

WESTERN REGION COMMUNICATION SECRETARIAT

