11.11.2020 General News

IDEG To Provide A Platform For Women, Youth, Traditional Leaders And Persons With Disabilities

...To Engage Political Parties On Their Elections 2020 Manifestos
By Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh
Over the past four months, as part of its election activities, IDEG has advocated for peace before, during, and after the December elections as part of its "I Speak For Peace" Campaign. IDEG has trained election observers and engaged political parties on the need to de-monetize Ghana's electoral process.

With less than a month to the 2020 elections, IDEG is pleased to announce a roundtable on the theme “Strengthening Representation, Participation and Accountability: The Election 2020 Manifestoes”.

The event will see IDEG’s Senior Research Fellow, Mr. Kwesi Jonah, moderate a roundtable between representatives of women, youth, persons with disabilities, traditional leaders, and the NDC, NPP, and CPP on their 2020 Elections Manifestoes.

According to the Institute, the objective of this event is to offer a platform for Women, Traditional Authorities, Persons with Disabilities, and the youth to engage political actors on their manifesto promises and how they intend to promote inclusion and accountability in local government through constitutional reform.

Expected participants include representatives from women’s groups, Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations, Traditional Authorities, Youth groups, Public Institutions, the Media, and other relevant stakeholders.

Political parties representatives expected as panelists are Bright Oduro-Kwateng, Chairman of CPP's Manifesto Committee, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Kwaku Doku, NDC Spokesperson on Local Government and Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

M.P. for Akwapim South Constituency, New Patriotic Party.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2020, and the audience can join via zoom or via Facebook and YouTube @IDEGGhana

body-container-line