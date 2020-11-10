C/R: Elderly Woman Commits Suicide At Ajumako Onwane

Listen to article

Residents of Ajumako Onwane in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region woke up to the shocking news of an elderly woman named Maame Abena Obuabema hanging herself.

Reports say the deceased left home early Sunday Morning around 4:30 am on the blind side of her family members only for them to find out later that she’s hanged herself at her husband’s piggery not far from their house.

The death of the mother of three and grandmother of three children has come as shock to many residents who say she was a hardworking palm kennel oil seller and very helpful to the community.

Her grief-stricken husband who couldn’t hold back his tears said he finds it difficult to explain why his wife decided to take her life as she didn’t complain of any issue.

The Ajumako Police were informed about the incident following which they came to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue while investigations continue.

---Kasapafmonline.com