ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.11.2020 Social News

C/R: Elderly Woman Commits Suicide At Ajumako Onwane

C/R: Elderly Woman Commits Suicide At Ajumako Onwane
Listen to article

Residents of Ajumako Onwane in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region woke up to the shocking news of an elderly woman named Maame Abena Obuabema hanging herself.

Reports say the deceased left home early Sunday Morning around 4:30 am on the blind side of her family members only for them to find out later that she’s hanged herself at her husband’s piggery not far from their house.

The death of the mother of three and grandmother of three children has come as shock to many residents who say she was a hardworking palm kennel oil seller and very helpful to the community.

Her grief-stricken husband who couldn’t hold back his tears said he finds it difficult to explain why his wife decided to take her life as she didn’t complain of any issue.

The Ajumako Police were informed about the incident following which they came to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue while investigations continue.

---Kasapafmonline.com

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana Olympic Committee Mourns Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Residents Lament Rampant Accidents On Garu-Bawku Untarred Man-Hole Ridden Road
12.11.2020 | News
Bolga: Market Women Describe Rawlings As A Great Leader
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death Has Ruffled Feathers, Shocked Us — Oti Region NDC
12.11.2020 | News
Kumasi Goes Gloom Over Death Of Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death Great Loss To Africa – Dr. Lawrence Tetteh
12.11.2020 | News
Sekondi-Takoradi In Shock Over Death Of Rawlings
12.11.2020 | News
Rawlings' Death: I’m Disturbed – Fritz Baffour
12.11.2020 | News
Ghanaians Shocked In Disbelief Over Rawlings Death
12.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Gandawi Chiefs Pay Historic Visit To Akufo-Addo At Jubilee H...
10 minutes ago

Rawlings' Death Has Ruffled Feathers, Shocked Us — Oti Regio...
43 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line