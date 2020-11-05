International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction 2020 Celebration Marked In Cape Coast

Ghana National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO), the Africa Youth Advisory Board for Disaster Risk Reduction (AYARB_DRR) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Accra office have organized a quiz competition among senior high schools in Ghana to celebrate the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The quiz aims at educating young people and raise awareness on the basic principles of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Sendai Framework for DRR (SFDRR), African Program of Action (PoA), and their connection to the SDGs.

It also hopes to promote Ghana’s strategy on engaging young people in Disaster Risk Reduction, Recovery Information on COVID-19 and Ghana’s National Development Agenda.

The Quiz competition was organized in the Northern belt in Bolgatanga and Tamale, Middle belt (Kumasi), and Southern Belt (Cape Coast) with four schools competing amongst each other.

NADMO Ghana is the legally mandated body to manage disasters and coordinate all DRR activities in Ghana and as such considers children and youth as valuable stakeholders in the DRR process.

A clear strategy dubbed "Catch Them Young' has been developed and been in operation since 2018.

Speaking to the Program Officer of GAYO, Betty Osei Bonsu on the sidelines of the quiz competition, she said the event is the second edition of the quiz competition.

She noted that the Cape Coast quiz was the final preliminary to the grand finale that would be held on the 8th of November 2020.

She further mentioned that the brain behind the quiz competition is Sandra Delali Kemeh who is the Chairperson for the AYAR_DRR.

Mr George Ayisi, the Communication Director of NADMO, who gave the keynote address before the quiz competition, said the programs ought to have been held on the 13th of October this year, but due to Covid-19, it had to be postponed to today.

He added that with the theme for this year being governance, they are looking to promote leadership and ensure sustainability amongst the youth.

The NADMO Communication Director took the opportunity to thank his Director General, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh for his sterling leadership and GAYO for their partnership in the organisation of the competition for the selected Senior High Schools

Mr. Koranteng Abrokwa, the NADMO Director for Planning, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation also took the opportunity to thank his Director General, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh for his vision and leadership, the Ghana Education Service for their Corporation, GAYO, AYARB_DRR and UNESCO Accra Office for their partnership in the organization of the competition for the selected Senior High Schools.

The competing schools for the Southern belt (Cape Coast) were Aggrey Memorial Senior High School, Cape Coast International School, and SAMMO Senior High School.

The competition for the Southern belt was held at the studios of GBC Radio Central, Cape Coast on Wednesday, the 4th of November, 2020.

The competition was very interesting and tied among all the three schools during the first two rounds. Additional questions ought to be developed to break the tie to decide which school emerged the winner among the three.

At the end, Aggrey Senior High had 114 points, Cape Coast International scored 115 points and SAMMO Senior High had 120 points. SAMMO SHS were declared winners of the Southern Zone (Cape Coast) and will go to the grand finale in Accra.

Other important dignitaries present at the quiz competition were Mr. Kissi Duah the NADMO Director for man-made Disasters, and Mr. Emmanuel Quacou Ikpe the Metropolitan Developmental Planner and NADMO Regional Representatives.

About Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO)

Green Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) is a youth-led gender-balanced advocacy group committed to sustainable development. DRR fits into GAYO's overall strategy of contributing to sustainable development because if disaster risks are not reduced, they can reverse or stagnate whatever developments have been achieved.

GAYO’s vision is to create and sustain a healthy natural environment. To achieve this vision, GAYO facilitates the capacity building of young people to provide solutions and take action on pressing environmental issues.

About Africa Youth Advisory Board on DRR (AYAB_DRR)

Africa Youth Advisory Board on DRR (AYAB_DRR) is a board instituted under the Africa Union Commission (AUC) to facilitate the meaningful engagement of young people in DRR at all levels.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO Accra Office is a specialized agency of the United Nations aimed at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, the sciences, and culture.