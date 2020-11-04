ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.11.2020 General News

Media, Police Must Collaborate To Fight Crime – Bono Police PRO

By Richard Kofi Boahen
Media, Police Must Collaborate To Fight Crime – Bono Police PRO
Listen to article

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong has underscored the crucial role of the media in national development and called for closer collaboration between the Police and the media in crime prevention.

According to him, the two institutions exist to serve the interest of the public and so it imperative for them to join hands in dealing with acts of lawlessness in society.

Chief Inspector Oppong was speaking at a day’s sensitization programme jointly organized by the Regional Police Command and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in Sunyani on Crime Reporting and a wide range of issues related to accurate, fair and balanced reportage.

He advised the media to follow the right channel in seeking information from the Police Service to facilitate their work.

Chief Inspector Oppong condemned police brutalities on civilians saying “the Police do not have the power to punish but to assist the Attorney-General to prosecute cases.”

The Regional Police PRO also took the participants through the various ranks of the Police Service

The GJA Regional Secretary for Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions, Dennis Kwadwo Peprah reminded Journalists to thoroughly undertake background checks of stories before publication, especially as the country heads for the polls on December 7, 2020, to avert any avoidable chaos.

He emphasized the need for every journalist and media practitioner to uphold the code of ethics of the journalism profession and guard against any act that could tarnish the image of the inky fraternity.

“Journalism is about development and must be seen as such. In discharging your duties as a journalist, you must at all times put the interest of the nation first before any other considerations”, the GJA Regional Secretary said.

Mr. Kwadwo Peprah, who also works with the Ghana News Agency, warned journalists against plagiarism, saying “we shall soon be naming, shaming and prosecuting journalists and media practitioners who engage in this unprofessional, unethical and shameful practice in the region.”

“We must be honest, independent, objective, fair and diligent at all times and ensure that the right information is being given to the public”, he further said.

He advised the up and coming journalists to be disciplined, respectful and submissive, and be ready and willing to learn from the veteran/senior journalists amongst them who obviously have rich experiences in the job and eschew arrogance and pride.

The Regional GJA President, Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and the Regional Director of the NCCE also took turns to admonish the media on the need to uphold high professional standards in their reportage.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Brong Ahafo Regional ContributorPage: RichardBoahen

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Mahama Completed Job 600; Name It After D.F. Annan, Administration Block After Ala Adjetey – Haruna Iddrisu
We Don't Hate EC – Mahama
Rwanda Opens High Commission In Accra
Agyapa Deal: Finance Ministry To Execute Akufo-Addo Order
Bawumia Commissions 2 Storey Lecture Hall Facility At Bibiani College Of Health And Allied Sciences
ASEPA Drags Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta Before CHRAJ; Tags Martin Amidu As Incompetent
Election 2020: NGOs Call For Strict Enforcement Of Vigilante Bill
North East Gets Share Of Waste Treatment Facility
Prestea Huni-valley MP Commiserates With Former MCE, Mozart Owuh On Death Of His Father
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

C/R: Teacher Defiles, Impregnates 15-Year-Old Student
2 hours ago

Children Weigh On Trees At Ga West Municipality
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line