Akufo-Addo Promises To Grant Catholic University College Autonomy

President Akufo-Addo has assured the authorities of the Catholic University College (CUC) of Ghana at Fiapre in the Bono Region that the school will be granted a presidential charter to make it autonomous.

The Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Kumi Richardson gave the assurances when he spoke on behalf of the President during the 19th Congregation of the university college.

In the address, he noted that the Catholic University College of Ghana has “Come of age and needs to be granted a Presidential Charter to run as an autonomous institution.”

“As you may be aware, this government is taking steps to accelerate the grant of the Presidential Charter to private Universities because of your contribution to education and learning in the country. As a private University College, you have indeed gone through your minimum required period of academic mentorship and are under the supervision of at least two major mentoring public institutions for the award of degrees and diplomas,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo commended the role played by private tertiary institutions in Ghana and pledged his commitment to investing in education.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University College, Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, in his speech commended the government for the provision of various PPE worth GH 142,886.00, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Professor Obeng-Ofori disclosed that a new project 'One Parish One Student' is being embarked on by the institution to increase the Catholic student population. Each Parish is to sponsor at least one person from the Parish to the University every year.

