02.11.2020 Social News

Bee Attack Kills 2 Siblings, Others Injured In Awutu

Two siblings have been reported dead in a bee attack at Awutu Kwame Whettey, a Community within the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Reports available to this portal indicates that the two siblings are Esi Anobia, aged 13, and Akua Hannah aged 3.

They are said to have met their untimely death in a forest where they were collecting firewood for sale.

Others are reported to have been injured in the attack.

At least three persons are reported to be in critical condition at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

About 10 others are believed to be in stable condition.

---DGN Online

Social News
