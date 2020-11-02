Media Reminded To Be Professional As Election 2020 Approaches

Listen to article

Journalists have again been reminded to thoroughly undertake background checks on stories before publication, especially as the country heads for the polls on December 7 to avert any chaos.

Dennis Kwadwo Peprah, the Bono Regional Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), who said this also added that it was incumbent on every journalist and media practitioner to uphold the code of ethics of the journalism profession and guard against any act that could soil the image of the inky fraternity.

He was speaking at a day’s sensitization programme jointly organized by the Regional Police Command and the GJA in Sunyani to update journalists in the region on a wide range of issues related to accurate, fair and balanced reportage.

“Journalism is about development and must be seen as such. In discharging your duties as a journalist, you must at all times put the interest of the nation first before any other considerations”, the GJA Regional Secretary said.

Mr. Kwadwo Peprah, who also works with the Ghana News Agency, warned journalists against plagiarism, saying “we shall soon be naming, shaming and prosecuting journalists and media practitioners who engage in this unprofessional, unethical and shameful practice in the region.”

“We must be honest, independent, objective, fair and diligent at all times and ensure that the right information is being given to the public”, he further said.

He advised the up and coming journalists to be disciplined, respectful and submissive, and be ready and willing to learn from the veteran/senior journalists amongst them who obviously have rich experiences in the job and eschew arrogance and pride.

The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Augustine Kingsley Oppong underscored the crucial role of the media in national development and called for closer collaboration between the Police and the media in crime prevention.

He advised the media to follow the right channel in seeking information from the Police Service to facilitate their work.

Chief Inspector Oppong condemned police brutalities on civilians saying “the Police do not have the power to punish but to assist the Attorney-General to prosecute cases.”

The Regional GJA President, Larry Paa Kwesi Moses and the Regional Director of the NCCE also took turns to admonish the media on the need to uphold high professional standards in their reportage.