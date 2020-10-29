ModernGhanalogo

29.10.2020

A/R: Filling Station Owner Shot Dead at Asuadai

By Otec FM - Kumasi
A/R: Filling Station Owner Shot Dead at Asuadai
A staunch businessman and Filling station owner, Alhaji Sadick Abubakar on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, shot dead by unidentified armed men at Asuadei in Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti region.

Residents of Asuadei woke up this morning to hear heartbreaking news when filling station owner Alhaji Sadick Abubakar was found dead at his filling station. This incident happened on Wednesday evening around 8 pm.

According to otecnews reporter Ebenezer Owusu Ansah, one of the eye witness who saw the incidence, there was some four armed men who stormed the facility with pump action gun and fired shots in the air. Alhaji Sadick Abubakar was subsequently shot down by the four men.

They quickly disappeared from the scene after shooting the man with taking anything from the filling station.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com

