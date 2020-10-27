Woman Kills Her One-Year-Old Daughter At Bankuman

Listen to article

Residents of Bankuman, a suburb of Tema Newtown in Accra are in shock following the alleged murder of a one-year-old girl by her 20-year-old mother.

Abigail Adjetey, who is currently reportedly on the run, committed the heinous crime using concrete slabs in an uncompleted building in the area.

According to Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu, spokesperson of the Tema Regional Police Command, on October 23, the Tema Fishing Harbour Police received a report that a dead baby had been found in an uncompleted building.

“Police immediately proceeded to the scene and found the deceased lying in a left lateral recumbent position covered with a red flowered cloth. On inspection, the deceased’s head was found swollen and bleeding from both the ear and nostrils, with bruises all over the body. Broken pieces of cement blocks, believed to have been used to pelt the deceased, were also found at the scene.”

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu added that the body was removed and deposited at Tema General Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

At the scene, she revealed that one Emmanuel Koomson identified the deceased as his daughter called Mary Koomson.

“The father informed police that his wife is into hard drugs and sometimes behaves abnormally as a result of which the little girl had been living with his elder brother since she was born but in April 2020 his brother returned the girl to him and she has since lived with the grandparents,” she added.

The father reported further that he returned from sea on October 22 and was told his wife had gone for the child from the grandparents, but he could not locate her and the baby.

By the time they realised, the suspect had killed the little girl and is now at large.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu has appealed to the public to assist with credible information that can lead to the whereabouts of the suspect.

---Daily Guide