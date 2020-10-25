ModernGhanalogo

25.10.2020

E/R: Suhum MCE, Nkosuohene Cuts Sod For Ultra-Modern ICT Centre, Library Construction

By Amoah-Asare Isaac
Students of Suhum Kwahyia in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region will soon benefit from information technology education to help in the development of their future.

This comes after a sod cutting ceremony to construct an ultra-modern ICT centre and a library on Friday, 23rd October, 2020 by the Nkosuohene of the Community.

Nana Boakye Yiadom II, the Nkosuohene (Development chief) of Suhum Kwahyia emphasised on the need to develop the mental intellectual of students ahead of the task ahead as future leaders, hence the decision to put up the facility.

"People were having meetings, learning, doing business and all sorts of their daily activities on the internet during the COVID-19 era and that tells you the importance of this ICT," he stressed.

The Municipal Education Director, Mrs Esther Quaye Sowah in her address also stated that government is committed to improving education in the municipality and the country at large.

She assured residents of government preparedness to make the quality of education reach the required standards to ensure students get the best tuition they need.

She commended the traditional authority for such an initiative which will help harness full potentials of students within the area.

Meanwhile, Chief of Suhum Kwahyia, Baffour Asare Ayisi II on his part, appealed to the Municipal Assembly to help renovate the poor dilapidated old school buildings for primary and junior high students.

He complained that, the current state of the school is not the best and that steps must be taken to put it in good shape.

He insisted the facility when completed, will help in the teaching and learning of schools around the Community since ICT education has been a major challenge for the people.

The facility, being spearheaded by the Nkosuohene is expected to cost over Ghc500,000.00

