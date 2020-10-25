ModernGhanalogo

Mahama Promises To Resurrect Black Star Shipping Line

Former President John Dramani Mahama has ended his five-day campaign tour of the Western Region with a promise to bring back the defunct Black Star Shipping Line.

Addressing residents of New Takoradi, the former President said the NDC government's manifesto plans to revamp most of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's abandoned industries.

He said the NDC has also captured in its manifesto that it will resurrect the Black Star Shipping Line to help create jobs for the unemployed youth.

10252020110603-1i841p5cbv-mahama-in-western-region-6-1024x576.jpeg

“If you check the NDC's People’s Manifesto, we have stated clearly that the Black Star Shipping Line that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah established created a lot of jobs for the Ghanaian youth and seamen. So that NDC will bring back that Black Star Shipping Line to help create jobs.”

The NDC flagbearer while addressing some Ghanaians at New Takoradi blamed the New Patriotic Party for its failure to implement the planned construction of a new regional hospital for the Western Region.

10252020110603-uypbsferrm-mahama-in-western-region-7-1024x576.jpeg

He said the then NDC government had completed plans for the construction of the hospital before it left office but when the NPP came to power, it ignored the project.

He, therefore, assured of his next government's determination to give Western Region a new regional hospital as he has done in other regions.

“We were in the process to build a new regional hospital for Western Region. The first plot of Land we secured for the hospital project had issues of litigation, so we had to leave it for another one. The second plot we secured also had the gas pipeline also passing through. It is in the mix of that, that we had to leave government. Our expectation was that the NPP government would continue to implement the construction of the new regional hospital, but they didn't. So it is my belief that, when the NDC returns into government, we will build a brand-new regional hospital for the Western Region,” he said.

10252020110603-ptkwn0y442-mahama-in-western-region-2-1024x576.jpeg

Former President John Dramani Mahama's five-day tour of the Western Region took him to all the 17 constituencies of the region where his message focused on improving roads, infrastructure, the cocoa industry, artisanal small scale mining, agro-processing and general job creation.

10252020110603-1j041q5ccw-mahama-in-western-region-5-1024x576.jpeg

10252020110604-8cs1vihuup-mahama-in-western-region-1.jpeg

10252020110604-typbsferqm-mahama-in-western-region-8-1024x576.jpeg

---citinewsroom

