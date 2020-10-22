ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.10.2020 Education

Regional Education Directors Get Land Cruiser Vehicles

Regional Education Directors Get Land Cruiser Vehicles
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh handed over 16 Toyota Landcruiser Prado 4 x 4 vehicles to all Regional Directors of Education.

The handing over ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Ministry of Education in Accra.

It will be recalled that in March 2020, the Vice President, on behalf of the President, presented Isuzu Double cabin pickup trucks to all the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Education Offices to support their management and supervision roles.

The ministry has also provided over 2000 motorbikes to circuit supervisors to aid in their frontline roles.

Today's event was in furtherance of government's commitment to provide the requisite tools and logistics to those at the forefront of the reforms government is pursuing in the education sector with a view to improving learning outcomes in this country, the minister said.

Dr. Prempeh expressed the confidence that the vehicles will be properly taken care of and put to the use for which they have been provided, to ensure maximum efficiency and ultimately to support government's vision for the education sector.

Education
Powered By Modern Ghana
Akufo-Addo Has Deceived Teachers Once Again—NDC Bono East Deputy Youth Organizer
E/R: 2020 Best Teacher Donates Ghc10,000 Towards Construction Of Science And ICT Lab At Akoasi
Who Will Pay Private School Teachers If You Include Private Schools In Free SHS?—Asiedu Bekoe To Mahama
George Ansong Re-elected SSAK-KNUST President
Nine Model SHSs Being Established — Education Minister
No Public University Student Will Pay Utility Bills Next Academic Year — Napo
Ebenezer Old Students To Launch Padua Regeneration Program
NSMQ 2020: Presec Wins ‘AirtelTigo Highest Scorer’ Grand Prize
NSMQ 2020 Winner Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor Receives Full Scholarship From Academic City 
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Church Disaster: Death Toll Rises To 17
19 minutes ago

Accra: One Killed As 4 Cars, 2 Motorbikes Collide At Anyaa
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line