How Slain Mfantseman MP Begged Killers To Follow Him Home For Money

It has emerged that the murdered Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford begged his killers to follow him to his house so he would give them money as he had no money on him at the time of the robbery, but they refused and shot him to death.

Brief facts of the case as presented to the court by Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong were that on October 9 at about 1:00am, the team bumped into a gang of armed robbers who blocked the road between Abeaze Dominase and Duadze robbing motorists of their monies and valuable.

He said the MP arrived with his campaign team onboard a Mutsibuishi pickup branded in NPP colours. The robbers immediately fired gunshots into the vehicle bursting the tires as the vehicle suddenly stopped after running into a ditch.

According to him, the robbers surrounded them and demanded for all their valuables while pointing a gun at Stephen Allan and asked whether he was the MP.

He told the court that, the MP himself owned up “so they pounced on him and collected his Samsung galaxy 850 mobile phone and demanded money. The late MP told the robbers that he had used up all his money as he was returning from campaign tour. He, therefore, pleaded with them to take him to his house to give them money but they refused and shot him, killing him instantly.”

He said “Police tracked the mobile phone of the deceased to Kumasi and arrested A2 at Aboabo in possession of the MP’s Samsung galaxy 850. A2 mentioned A1 as the person who sold the phone to him at GHc780. A2 led police to Akwatia line where A1 was also arrested.

Fudailu, he said led police to Abubakar at Kumasi Akwatialine. Where he ( Abubakar) was also arrested who also mentioned one Mohammed currently (at large’s) name as the one who sold it to him at a cost of GH¢650.

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah remanded six suspected robbers into police custody to reappear on October 30, 2020.

The six persons are, Alhasan Abubakar alias Fulani ( phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (business man) Alhassan Mahama Yaya, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu( mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu( trader), and Adam Alhasan.

They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery contrary to the laws of the state.

--Kasapafm