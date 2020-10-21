ModernGhanalogo

21.10.2020 Headlines

All Set For Rawlings' Mother's Final Funeral

All is set for the final funeral rites of Madam Victoria Agbotui, Mother of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, on Saturday October 24.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Communications Director, Office of former President Rawlings said there would be a non-denominational service at the Forecourt of the State House, Accra from 0900 hours 1000 hours, after which the body would be conveyed to Dzelukope in the Volta Region for interment.

"A burial service will be held at the Keta School Park after which Madam Agbotui will be interred at a private ceremony."

---GNA

