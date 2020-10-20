GJA Announces Re-submission Of Names Of Journalists For Early/Special Voting

Listen to article

Following a letter sent by the Electoral Commission to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) requesting for a re-submission of names of journalists and other media practitioners interested in taking part in the Early/Special Voting, the National Executive respectfully urges media houses to resubmit the names of their staff for the exercise under the following format:

S/NO NAME VOTER ID NUMBER POLLING STATION CODE CURRENT CONSTITUENCY TELEPHONE NUMBER 1 2 3 4 5

The above template for the submission of names and other details must be in Times New Roman format and font size of 12.

Media houses are kindly requested to send the names of their staff to the respective regional offices and/or executives of the GJA of the respective regions in which they are registered to vote.

However, media houses in the Greater Accra Region may send the names of their staff to the email address of Fiifi Nettey at [email protected]

The deadline for the re-submission of names is 5pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 and the GJA will have nothing to do with late submission of names.

The National Executive entreats media houses to consider this press release as an urgent matter and endeavour to deliver their names within schedule.

SIGNED:

Kofi Yeboah

(General Secretary)