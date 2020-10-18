ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2020 Headlines

V/R: Gbefi Residents Allegedly Attack Kpando Police Officers; Free Suspect

V/R: Gbefi Residents Allegedly Attack Kpando Police Officers; Free Suspect
Listen to article

Residents of Gbefi in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region have allegedly attacked police officers from the Kpando Command and freed a suspect who was picked up to assist in investigations in a threat of murder case.

The incident according to Citi News sources allegedly occurred in the presence of the Chief of the area, DSP Hilarious Avornyo who doubles as the Commander of the Anfoega District of the Ghana Police Service.

According to Citi News Sources in the area, an indigene of Gbefi who is a resident abroad reported to the police on Sunday morning about a threat of murder made on his life by the Asafoatse [Asafoatse Agulo] of Gbefi over a piece of land which the complainant claimed was being used for the cultivation of marijuana.

Eight police officers from the Kpando command who managed to arrest the suspect after giving him a hot chase were allegedly attacked by residents numbering about 400.

The mob allegedly attacked the police officers and seized a Tecno phone belonging to one of the officers.

The residents also forcefully took custody of the suspect who was handcuffed by the police officers.

DSP Avornyo told Citi News he was at the scene but will only speak to the media with authorization from the Volta Regional Police Command.

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
EC Resurrected Dead Parties To Bulldoze Its Way At IPAC Meetings — Mahama
We've Not Arrested NDC PC For Agona West — Police
NPP Odododiodioo Youth Organiser Reported Dead
Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight
Finally! Rex Omar, Great Ampong And Diana Asamoah Reveals Their Party Colours; Why They Do Party Songs
Bring My 'Kpanjak' If You Want To Join Politics — Bawku Naba Warns Divisional Chiefs
Deliver Your Campaign Promises — Otumfuo Urges Political Parties
I'll Revamp All Defunct Industries In Central Region — Mahama Promises
EC Doing Very Well And The Election Will Go Well; I Trust Them – Assemblies Of God General Superintendent
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

EC Resurrected Dead Parties To Bulldoze Its Way At IPAC Meet...
2 hours ago

NPP Confirms Wife Of Slain Mfantseman MP As PC
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line