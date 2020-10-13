A/R: Bawumia Commissions 1,000 Tonne Warehouse At Asaam

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is committed to the introduction of measures to improve the agricultural sector and guarantee food security while making life better for farmers, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.

In line with that, he said, government would continue to provide the necessary agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and extension services and reduce post-harvest losses.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia gave the assurance when he commissioned a 1,000 tonne warehouse at Asaam, near Mampong in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

The Asaam warehouse is one of 80 warehouses being constructed across the country under the One-District One- Warehouse programme, to complement the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative.

The warehouse is designed to store the abundant food produced during bumper season and reduce post-harvest losses.

It is also meant to support agro-processing factories established under the One-District One-Factory initiative.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Vice President Bawumia stressed government's determination to support the agriculture sector.

"Our record of innovation since we assumed office in 2017 is there for all to see. We have introduced flagship programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs. We have ensured the regular supply of inputs like fertilizers and seeds to farmers. Cocoa farmers are enjoying enhanced prices for their labour.

"This warehouse, and others like this across the country, will ensure that your hard work and sweat does not go to waste. Excess food will be stored here for use in the lean season.

"We will continue to implement programmes that will make agriculture attractive to the youth, and diversify the agriculture value chain," Dr Bawumia assured.

