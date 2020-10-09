ModernGhanalogo

09.10.2020

Akufo-Addo Promotes 27 Police Officers To COP, DCOP Ranks

President Akufo-Addo has promoted a total of 27 police officers following a recommendation from the Police Council to the President.

Four Deputy Commissioners of Police have been promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP) while 23 officers have been elevated from Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP).

The Ghana Police Service announced this in a statement issued on Friday, October 9, 2020.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has upon the recommendation of the Police Council, promoted four Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of Commissioners of Police (COP) and twenty-three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCOP),” the statement added.

The four new COPs are:

  • Mr. Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe – Director-General/Police Professional Standards
  • Mr. Godfred Owusu Boateng – Bono Regional Police Commander
  • Mr. Kwaku Boadu Peprah – Director-General/Operations
  • Mr. Frederick Adu-Anim – Director-General/ Information Communications Technology

Below is the full list:

1092020100603-0g830m4yyt-a8e5d560-96dc-40bf-984c-9984b6aab48a

Akufo-Addo promotes 1,248 police officers

President Akufo-Addo in June 2020, promoted 1,248 police officers to various positions within the service.

Those promoted included Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr. David Agyemang Adjem, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander was elevated to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP).

Three Doctors, Desmond M. Addo, Christiana A. Asare and Samuel Ofori all of the Police Hospital were also promoted from Chief Superintendents to the rank of ACPs with the approval of the Police Council, effective 1st June 2020.

1,244 Junior Police Officers of various ranks were also promoted in accordance with the Police Service Regulation 2012 (C.I.76).

----citinewsroom

