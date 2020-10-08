ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Sammi Awuku Involved In Accident On Ejisu-Konongo road

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku escaped death after he was involved in a road crash on the Ejisu-Konongo stretch in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Awuku’s driver was also unhurt after the crash.

The incident occurred when Mr. Awuku was returning from Koforidua on Thursday after he had gone to train party organisers and volunteer groups.

A tricycle crossed Mr. Awuku’s vehicle just after Ejisu and lost control of its brakes causing it to run into his vehicle.

Mr. Awuku was in the Western North region on Wednesday in the company of Justin Kodua Frimpong, the YEA CEO; Nana Tima Boakye, Dep. Coordinator for the Free SHS; Mark SASU Mensah, CEO of the Computerized School Selection and Placement System; Maame Afia Akoto, the deputy CEO of Masloc and Alfreda Aboagye the Eastern Regional Director of MASLOC.

This same team was in the Ashanti Region earlier in the day for a similar training.

— citinewsroom

