05.10.2020 Press Release

Political Division Has Reached A Critical Level In Zongo

By Reporter
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

In as much Imams, Mallams,Chiefs are at the center of the on-going political brouhaha in Kumasi.

The unhealthy relations between Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin Haroun and the NDC Youth Organiser in the Tafo Pankrono Constituency, Mohammed Rabiu has polarized the Kumasi Zongo community to an explosive level.

The Coalition of National Zongo Political Groupings is calling for calm. And also, reminding the Imams, Chiefs and opinion leaders for their important public-neutrality in what would safeguard but promote the peace we are enjoying.

We implore all to sacrifice for unity, and not to venture into the precipitation of the unknown outcome or violence before, during and after the 2020 general elections, particularly at this time that Zongo, constitutes the core and face of vigilantism groups in Ghana.

The Coalition aims at uniting Zongos across the political divide for the public good.

Yours Sincerely

Signed

Yahaya Alhassan

National Chairman

PIC: National Chairman

