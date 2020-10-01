ModernGhanalogo

01.10.2020

Jane Naana Tour: Okada Operators Want Licence Fee Reduction Under NDC

By Reporter
Jane Naana Tour: Okada Operators Want Licence Fee Reduction Under NDC
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Commercial motorcycle riders, popularly called Okada, in Twifo-Praso in the Central Region have urged the next administration of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that the cost of acquiring a motor riding licence is drastically reduced.

While Okada operators across the country have already declared their support for the NDC in view of the party's hailed plan to legalize and effectively regulate their operations, they believe that a reduction in the cost for a licence, would be helpful.

Kwao Kumi, leader of the Okada operators at Twifo-Praso, who conveyed the request to Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at a town hall meeting on Tuesday, during her campaign tour of the area, said the cost of the licence has been increased to over GHc 700.

"This is too high for us," he said and prayed that it is reduced to the previous rate of about GHc 150.

The present difficult situation, he said, has led some operators to ride without the requisite licence.

"We trust JM and we know the NDC is caring, and will do it for us," he said, amist wild jubilation in the hall.

Responding, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang assured the operators of total assistance to regulate and facilitate their work to enhance their livelihood.

"You are all Ghanaians, and you deserve better so that you can contribute more meaningfully to the economy," she said.

The Running Mate reiterated the NDC's commitment to supporting the okada business to thrive in a more regulated and safe environment, assuring that the interests of the operators would be protected.

