Akuse: Couple Arrested For Burning Girl’s Hands With Hot Water

The Akuse Police in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region have picked up a couple who allegedly dipped the hands of an 11-year-old girl in hot water three months ago.

The couple, after the dastardly act, failed to take the kid to the hospital for treatment and that has left her with permanent damage on both hands.

The Akuse District Police Commander, Superintendent Winfred Asare Nyarko, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, disclosed that the suspects are Austin Adokpa Gameli, 34 and his wife Vera Koranteng, 32.

“Based on the information lodged by one Tawiah Sablah, 65, accompanied by Seth Sablah, both residents of Wudome in the Volta Region, the couple were arrested and brought to the police station,” Superintendent Asare Nyarko stated.

The commander said the suspects have been charged provisionally for compounding crime and causing harm, and the case is being investigated.

Superintendent Nyarko said the victim, who is believed to be a foster child and lived with the suspects at Kpong, is currently being treated at the Ho Government Hospital for severe burns to both hands.

---Daily Guide