Obuasi Municipal Assembly Trains Assembly And Unit Committee Members

Listen to article

A four (4) day workshop has been organized for Assembly and Unit Committee members in Obuasi. The program which was organized by the Obuasi Municipal Assembly was also used to inaugurate the two (2) zonal councils in Obuasi Municipal.

Addressing participants after the exhaustive but highly educative workshop, the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah praised them for their cooperation and comportment throughout the process.

He noted that the training will help them to be better placed to perform their responsibilities very well.

He said, "this training was designed to make you better of as compared to your compatriots who have not gone through such training".

He called on the participants to be much interested in having sufficient knowledge about their work to enable them to discharge creditable service to the people and build themselves up in their chosen career. "Irrespective of one's educational background, there is the need to undergo such training to better equip you to work hard at your Electoral area".

Honorable Adansi-Bonah bemoaned the inability of the Assembly to collect the needed revenue to accelerate development in Obuasi. A situation he said will be ameliorated once the zonal councils have been inaugurated and trained to assist in revenue collection.

He further pleaded with them to use internal mechanisms to address their grievances. This he said, will ensure unity and create the congenial environment needed for them to work.

The Municipal Coordinating Director for Obuasi, Mr. Francis Dwira Darko also congratulated the participants drawn from 19 Electoral areas in Obuasi Municipal for undergoing successful training.

He pledged the resolve of the Assembly to resource the Zonal councils to make them effective and deliver quality services to the people.

Mr. Joseph Bashir Asibi, the Municipal Planning Officer (MPO), who was the lead Facilitator for the workshop took participants through topics such as Ghana’s Decentralization Policy, the Local Government System/Structure, Composition/Functions of the District Assembly (DA), and Sub-District Structures, Roles of sub-structures in revenue mobilisation, Roles and Functions of Assembly Members as well as Conflict management.

The participants who spoke with the Information Services Department after the training workshop could not hide their joy.

They termed it as a "novelty" judging from the quality of the training and training materials they were given.

They applauded efforts by the Assembly and the Municipal Chief Executive to equip them with basic skills to enable them to function effectively in their communities.