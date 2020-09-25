ModernGhanalogo

25.09.2020 Social News

Heavy Downpour Scatter Bawumia's Durbar At Nsawkaw
A durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Nsawkaw to welcome Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ended abruptly due to a heavy downpour on Thursday afternoon.

A windstorm that preceded the rains, which started around 1500 hours, made it hectic for the Vice President's security operatives to manage the situation at the durbar grounds.

However, hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters defied the rains to celebrate the Vice President's visit as they turned the durbar into a street jam in the Nsawkaw Township.

Clad in party colours and paraphernalia, the charged NPP supporters, who had travelled from Badu, Seikwa, Menji and adjoining communities to give the Vice President a rousing welcome, took to the streets amidst singing victory songs in appreciation of the good performance of the government.

Earlier, Okogyeeman Duodu Ampem II, the Paramount Chief of Nsawkaw Traditional Area, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia for the level of development the country had witnessed under their leadership.

---GNA

