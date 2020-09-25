President Nana Addo Withdraw Kwame Adom-Appiah’s DCE Nomination
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
H.E President Nana Akufo-Addo
The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has withdrawn the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah for the position as District Chief Executive for Sekyere East District Assembly.
On Tuesday, a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) signed by the Deputy Minister of the sector, Kwasi Boateng Adjei announced the nomination of the legal practitioner.
However, 2 days later, a letter from the sector has disclosed that the nomination has been withdrawn.
“I have to inform you that His Excellency the President has withdrawn the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah Esq as District Chief Executive for Sekyere East District Assembly.
“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”, a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has said today.
