President Nana Addo Withdraw Kwame Adom-Appiah’s DCE Nomination

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has withdrawn the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah for the position as District Chief Executive for Sekyere East District Assembly.

On Tuesday, a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) signed by the Deputy Minister of the sector, Kwasi Boateng Adjei announced the nomination of the legal practitioner.

However, 2 days later, a letter from the sector has disclosed that the nomination has been withdrawn.

“I have to inform you that His Excellency the President has withdrawn the nomination of Kwame Adom-Appiah Esq as District Chief Executive for Sekyere East District Assembly.

“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted”, a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has said today.

Below is the letter: