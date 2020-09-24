ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
24.09.2020 General News

Election 2020: King’s Heart Association Calls For Peace

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah || Contributor
Nana Kum Krampah I, the Benkumhene of Akyeapen Divison of the Anyan Denkyira Traditional Area in the Central Region, called on traditional rulers in Ghana to continue to be ambassadors of peace in their jurisdiction in order to provide an atmosphere of peace ahead of the 2020 polls.

The Benkumhene made this call while addressing some traditional rulers at a peace summit organised by the King’s Heart Association in Accra, last week.

Nana Kum Krampah I, founder of the Association highlighted on the need for peace to prevail in the society, during and after the elections, adding that it was important for traditional leaders to present themselves as neutral actors in politics since they were the custodians of the land.

It takes a collective responsibility of all individuals in maintaining peace but traditional rulers play a peculiar role in maintaining the peace of a nation.

She highlighted that, Ghana needed a peaceful co-existence in building its economy as a buoyant one.

The Benkumhene appealed to stakeholders to support the King’s Heart Association to execute its peace campaign across all the regions in Ghana.

The programme was interspersed with rich cultural display by various traditional representatives in Ghana.

