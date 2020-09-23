Kwame Adom-Appiah Nominated New DCE For Sekyere East

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Kwame Adom-Appiah as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere East District Assembly.

This was contained in a press release from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) signed by the Deputy Minister for the sector, Kwasi Boateng Adjei.

“His Excellency the President in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, Act 936, has nominated Kwame Adom-Appiah Esq. as District Chief Executive for Sekyere East District Assembly in the Ashanti Region”, part of the press release reads.

In line with the nomination, the Regional Minister for the Ashanti Region is required to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive.

Kwame Adom-Appiah who has training in law is skilled in drafting legal documents, has a reputation as a dependable and accountable legal practitioner as well.

Below is the full release: