ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.09.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo To Address Ghanaians Tonight

Akufo-Addo To Address Ghanaians Tonight
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo will address the nation a 8pm tonight on new measures taken by the country in the fight against COVID-19.

This will be his 17th national address on the subject since Ghana recorded its first two cases of the virus in March 2020.

In his previous address, President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of Ghana air borders.

920202010603-qulxocb543-president-akufo-addo-to-address

President Akufo-Addo in reopening the air borders said, “I am glad to announce that the Kotoka International Airport will resume operations on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This has been communicated to all international airlines”.

Expectations are that more of the COVID-19 induced restrictions will be lifted as the number of active cases in the country continues to drop astronomically.

As of September 20, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has reduced to 499, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service .

Ghana has from March 2020 to September 20 recorded a cumulative figure of 45,877 with 45,081 recoveries and 297 deaths.

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
President Akufo-Addo’s sterling leadership saved us from COVID disaster - VP Bawumia
Mahama Installed As Development Chief Of Apesika
Mahama Promises One TVET, One District
Leaked! Alarm Blow Over Nicodemus Promotion, Recruitment Of Unqualified 'Party Boys' Into GRA
Tension Brews In Nkawkaw As NPP Executives Demand MCE’s Removal
'God, You’re Not So Wicked To Give Us 4 More Years Of Akufo-Addo; Come Rescue Us' – Mahama
Chief Imam Suspends His Personal Assistant
Bawumia Supports Strategic National Stockpile Establishment
Persons Implicated In Anas' Number 12 Exposé Charged By GFA
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

President Akufo-Addo’s sterling leadership saved us from COV...
28 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe Chastises EC Over GHS100,000 Filing Fee
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line