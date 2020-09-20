Akufo-Addo To Address Ghanaians Tonight

President Akufo-Addo will address the nation a 8pm tonight on new measures taken by the country in the fight against COVID-19.

This will be his 17th national address on the subject since Ghana recorded its first two cases of the virus in March 2020.

In his previous address, President Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of Ghana air borders.

President Akufo-Addo in reopening the air borders said, “I am glad to announce that the Kotoka International Airport will resume operations on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This has been communicated to all international airlines”.

Expectations are that more of the COVID-19 induced restrictions will be lifted as the number of active cases in the country continues to drop astronomically.

As of September 20, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has reduced to 499, according to the latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service .

Ghana has from March 2020 to September 20 recorded a cumulative figure of 45,877 with 45,081 recoveries and 297 deaths.

