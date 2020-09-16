Daboya: Bagre Dam Spillage Kills 4-Year-Old Girl

Tears as a four year-old girl died in Daboya due to the recent spillage of the Bagre dam from Burkina Faso.

The Bagre Dam spillage overflowed to Daboya in the North Gonja district of the Savannah region.

The spillage has affected about nine communities in the Daboya-Mankarigu district with over 750 households displaced.

The affected communities are Daboya, Danbolto, Wanato, Lingbisi, Disa, Mankarigu, Yagbon, Sekpala and Sekpage.

Communities have been cut off due to blockage of roads which link them from the various communities to the Daboya township.

The Savannah Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mohammed Tahiru, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the father of the deceased is a fisherman who lived with the family along the white Volta and that when the water overflowed its banks they tried escaping from the fishing community.

He said in the process of escaping, the deceased got missing and after about 24 hours the body of the deceased was found at a nearby community called Kalokpesu in Daboya .

According to him, the parents of the deceased have been identified and the body handed over to them for burial.

