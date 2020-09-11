MTTD Clamps Down On Motorbikes Flouting Traffic Rules

About 60 motorbikes have been seized by the Accra regional police from their riders for flouting various traffic regulations.

The riders were also arrested for various offenses including riding without a riders’ license, uninsured motorbikes and unlicensed motorbikes.

The Madina Divisional Police Command carried out the operation on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at about 0800 hours.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency.

She said the exercise, meant to clampdown on recalcitrant motor riders, was carried out by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service.

“The team of personnel embarked on an operation to clamp down on recalcitrant motorbike riders who ride with impunity without regard to other road users,” she said.

She said all the sixty (60) motorbikes which were arrested had been impounded at the Divisional Headquarters.

----CitiNewsRoom