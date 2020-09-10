Accra: Water Supply To Be suspended In Some Parts Over Damaged Pipelines

Listen to article

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says there will be interruption in water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Monday, September 14th to Saturday, September 20th 2020.

This is to enable engineers of the GWCL to replace close to 2 kilometres of a weak session of the main 42-inch diameter transmission pipe-line from Kpong to Tema, which is causing the company to lose several volumes of water.

GWCL announced this in a press statement issued on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

It has thus urged consumers in Accra to store water.

“Management is, as a result, entreating consumers in Accra, especially consumers in the eastern part of the metropolis to store enough water for consumption during the period of the shut-down.” Affected areas

The areas envisaged to be affected include: Afienya, Apollonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco, All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

GWCL further noted that it has put in place measures to serve the affected areas so the impact will not be adverse.

Below is the statement from GWCL

