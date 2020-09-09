Avail Your Children Under Five Years To Receive Polio Vaccines—NCCE

The Anloga District Director of NCCE Mr. Godwin Agbenyo has urged all parents, guardians, and those who are in charge of children to make available their children under five years to receive this year's two rounds POLIO VACCINES from September 10 to 13 and October 8 to 11 to boost the children's system against the POLIO infections.

Mr. Agbenyo said it is the right of every child in Ghana and no parent or guardian has the right to stop these children from receiving health care that will improve upon their health and thereby stopping POLIO in Ghana.

He added that It is an affront to our constitution and other laws to deny children access to health care, education, right to play, food, clothing, and nurturing the child to grow to become a responsible adult.

No parent has the right base on his belief, religion, and among others to prevent a child from enjoying these basic rights.

Mr. Agbenyo further urged all and sundry to strictly abide by WHO/GHS protocols on containing the Coronavirus, especially handwashing with soap under running water, avoiding going to crowded areas, wearing of face masks to public places like funerals, weddings, market, churches among others, proper disposal of PPE's to prevent children from playing with the used PPE's.

Mr. Agbenyo further stated at the community durbar at Azanu that failure to wear a Facemask in a public place is an offense and punishable by law.

The Anloga District Health Director Mad. Perfect Titiati who graced the occasion urged couples to plan their family. She said when couples plan their family, it promotes women's health and well spacing of their children thereby making their children healthy.