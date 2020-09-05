Accra: 93 Suspected Criminals Arrested In Police Swoop

The Accra Regional Police Command in Friday dawn swoops arrested some 93 suspected criminals at drug peddling and crime noted areas in the Accra Metropolis.

The Police seized quantities of wrapped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects, between the ages of 18 and 60 were arrested in separate operations at the Tesano Division, Jamestown and Odokor Division.

Other areas included Dome Railways, Lapaz, Akwetteyman, Ofankor Cemetery, Asofan, Alajo and Christian Village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Afful Boakye Yiadom, told the media that the rest of the swoops were conducted at Palledium, Akuma Village and Adedenkpo/Timber market within James Town command and Odorkor Official Town, Odorkor Township, Mallam and Gbawe under Odorkor division.

DCOP Yiadom said the operation formed part of Police outlined strategies to frustrate and weed out criminal elements within the metropolis and create an enabling environment for the upcoming general elections.

The Regional Commander said the exercise would be sustained throughout the period.

He said the suspects were currently being screened as part of profiling processes to ascertain their involvement or otherwise in other criminal activities being investigated by the divisions.

---GNA