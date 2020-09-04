SIC Supports Sunyani Technical University With Furniture

The State Insurance Company (SIS) has presented a cheque for GHC 24,000.00 to the Sunyani Technical University to cover the cost of the furniture at the university’s main auditorium.

The gesture, which forms part of SIC’s corporate social responsibility, would go a long way to deepen the relationship between the two institutions.

The Area Manager of SIC in-charge of the Northern Sector, Mrs. Adwoa Asenso-Gyambibi, who presented the cheque on behalf of the company pledged the continued support to STU in carrying out its mandate to provide technical and vocational education to people.

For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of STU, Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, on behalf of the University thanked SIC for their kind gesture and expressed the hope that this would further enhance the relations between STU and SIC.

He also called on other corporate bodies to follow the footsteps of SIC.

Also present at the presentation ceremony were the Pro-Vice Chancellor of STU, Dr. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah; the Registrar, Mr. Samuel Ankama Obour; the Regional Manager of SIC, Madam Mercy Danquah and Clement Appiagyei, the Marketing Manager of the Sunyani Office of SIC.