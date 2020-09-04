United Nations Youth Association-Ghana Swears In Ambassadors

The United Nations Youth Association- Ghana has sworn in four Peace Ambassadors, a Goodwill Ambassador and Women Commissioners into the association, on Saturday in Accra.

The sworn-in Ambassadors include Peace Ambassador Idrees Arimiyaa, Peace Ambassador Dr Sheikh Abubakar M. Thiam, Peace Ambassador Mrs Sandra Asamoah, Peace Ambassador Rev. Collins Adu-Ntim and Goodwill Ambassador Bishop Michael N. A Mensah.

The Women Commissioners include Hon. Harriet Anita Araba Ababio and Rina Yakuel Kerzner who would take charge of the associations gender equality agenda and seeing to the welfare of women in the society.

These Ambassadors are to lead the association in executing peaceful projects to help maintain peace in the society and the nation as a whole.

They were sworn-in by Hon. Victor Opeku, Esq the Head of the Legal Team of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana, who charged them to be diligent in their dispensations as ambassadors of peace.

Hon. Opeku admonished the newly-sworn executives to make sure their actions corresponds to the laws on the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana.

“In order to make your actions deem fit, let it be in accordance with the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana laws and ensure that your actions is going to be situated to the positive ways of the association and not on your own personal actions”, he underscored.

Hon. Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Director of Public Relations and Communications of United Nations Youth Association-Ghana introducing the Country Head of the Association, described Her Excellency Lilian Sally Addo as an indefatigable leader of the association who has taken her duties successfully above self.

H.E. Lilian Sally Addo congratulated the newly sworn-in ambassadors and charged them to see themselves as great change agents in their jurisdiction.

She explained that, United Nations Youth Association of Ghana is the People’s Movement of the United Nations which models the UN agenda by contributing towards National Development and Growth.

Touching on the need for peaceful coexistence, the Country Director advised youths in Ghana to live in harmony and eschew any behaviour that would result in distorting the peace of the nation.

She again cautioned the youth who are easily swayed by politicians to misbehave during elections to be restrained from such activities and take the peaceful living of Ghanaians as paramount.

Special Advisor to the Country Head of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana, Hon. Daniel A. Afari advised the newly sworn officers to abide by the law and exhibit unity in their duties.