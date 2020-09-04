Election: We’re Very Capable Of Responding To NPP Violence – Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has warned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is capable of responding to NPP’s violence, especially as the 7 December 2020 polls draw closer.

“The NPP has no monopoly over intimidation or violence and, so, they should stop treating our young people the way they do”, The Tamale South MP said in an interview on TV XYZ”, adding: “We’re very very capable of responding to it”.

He said the NDC “upholds the peace” of the electoral process and noted that “they [NPP] must work to uphold the integrity of the election together with us but we’ll not continue the disrespect”.

Mr Iddrisu also accused the Akufo-Addo government of recruiting thugs into the security services to perpetrate mayhem.

“When you have vigilante boys being recruited into the security agencies, it can be worrying”, he said.

He said the NDC will insist on knowing which security personnel are deployed at the various polling stations during the elections so as to hold them responsible for any infractions.

“I was part of some UN panel, which discussed this matter and I’ve said that: ‘No, we would want to know who is deployed when on election day.

“And this time, we’ll demand that the security agencies update us as political parties as to who will man which polling station so that we can hold them accountable and responsible”, the Minority Leader said.

