Dagbon Deeply Grateful To Gov't For Peace — Ya Na Abukari II

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the immense role he played towards ensuring peace and stability in the area.

Ya-Na Abukari expressed the appreciation when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace on Thursday.

He lauded President Akufo-Addo for masterminding the current wind of peace blowing in the Dagbon Kingdom, and his commitment towards socio-economic development of the area.

"Today is a special day in the life of the people of the North. A moment of pride which reflects the development through which Yendi, and for that matter Dagbon, has gone through the last three years," the Ya-Na Abukari stressed.

"His Royal Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II wishes to express his gratitude for the inviable contribution of Dagbon Malti Naa I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and the people for the ensuring peace we enjoy today in Dagbon.

"I wish to state categorically that the state of Dagbon is being affirmed with each passing day and is a factor of peace and stability in the country," the Prominent Chief stated.

Ya-Na Abukari acknowledged President Akufo-Addo's commitment towards the progress of Dagbon, and commended the President for his presence at last year's Damba Festival.

"Dagbon is particularly grateful President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for gracing last year's Damba Featival and most importantly, his accompanied august guest, Mia Amar Motley, QC, MP, the Prime Minister of Barbados and her high level dignitaries and Ambassadors, which automatically catapulted our previously local Damba celebration onto the international arena."

"We are also deeply grateful for the commissioning of the Yendi Water Supply Project in July, 2020," he added.

The Ya-Na was full of plaudits for Vice President Bawumia for his efforts at ensuring development in the north.

Addressing the Ya-Na and his elders, Vice President Bawumia assured Dagbon and the entire northern regions of President Akufo-Addo's commitment to ensure more development in the area, especially in the areas of providing critical infrastructure and education.

Apart from countrywide social intervention programmes of the government including; the Free Senior High School Policy, One-Constituency, One-Ambulance,Planting for Food and Jobs, One District One- Factory.

Dr Bawumia listed a number of development projects the Akufo-Addo led government was undertaking in the north and the Yendi Kingdom, as a demonstration of its unalloyed commitment towards the progress of the north.

The Vice President announced that government was in discussion with the University for Development Studies (UDS) to set up a satellite campus in Yendi.

He also announced government's decision to convert the Pong Tamale Veterinary College into a university for agriculture.

Vice President Bawumia is on a working visit to the five regions of the North to meet chiefs and community leaders.

He will also inspect and commission government projects during his tour.

Some government officials accompanying the Vice President are; Mr Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence, Hajia Alima Mahama, the Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr Anthony Karbo, a Deputy Minister of Roads, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, a Deputy Energy Minister, Hassan Tampuli, the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, and Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, Deputy CEO of MASLOC.

—GNA