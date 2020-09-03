PAC Surcharges UMaT Financial Director For Ghc8,500 Unretired Imprest

The Director of Finance at the University of Mines and Technology, Jonathan Sakoe, has been surcharged by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to refund an amount GHS8,555.50 as unretired imprest.

The money was advanced for the acquisition of lands and buildings by the school.

The amount of GHS18,777.50 was allocated to a consultant, Mr Clement Aboagye Laryea, as part of fees charged for the processing of documents, ground rent of the building and a GRA stamp.

An amount of GHS 10,222.50 out of the total, was used for the project.

The balance of more than GHS8,555.50 was never retired.

The Director of Finance, who failed to provide reasons as to why he failed to retrieve the amount from the consultant, was surcharged by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Mr James Avedzi Klutse, upon recommendations of the auditors.

He would, thus, have to refund the money from his personal account.

This happened at the PAC sitting today, Thursday, 3 September.

