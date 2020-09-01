E/R: Man Shot Dead At Kade

Listen to article

A 20-year-old man has been shot dead by an unknown assailant at Adompe a suburb of Akyem Kade in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

The deceased identified as Kofi Amoah was gunned down in a wooden structure at the outskirt of the community Monday at August 31 about 3:00pm.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved and deposited at the Kade Government Hospital Morgue.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gomado told Kasapa News, father of the deceased Kwadwo Yeboah reported the incident to the local Police.

He said a team of investigators were quickly dispatched to the crime scene and found the deceased lying dead in a supine position beside a one-room wooden structure at the outskirt of the community.

He said Police observed that the deceased was wearing a shirt and trouser over a Wellington boot indicating he was working.

Sergeant Francis Gomado explained further that, Police found empty cartridge, pickaxe, shovel, and porridge beside the deceased.

He said careful inspection of the body found multiple wounds suspected to be gunshot wounds at the back of his body and on the neck with blood oozing from the wounds.

A search conducted by the Police inside the wooden structure which was opened ajar found two single barrel guns and a pistol in the room all retrieved for evidential purpose.

He said an investigation is seriously ongoing to arrest the suspect(s).

----kasapafmonline