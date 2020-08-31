Obey Akufo-Addo's Order, Stop Billing Water Consumers – GWCL Warns Water Vendors

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has cautioned water vendors, landlords and landladies to desist from selling water to consumers as it is against the President’s directives of giving out free water.

President Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to reduce the economic effect of COVID-19 on Ghanaian pockets, instructed that water for the months of July, August and September be free for all Ghanaians.

Despite this directive, there are reports that some landlords, landladies and water vendors continue to sell water to consumers.

This has come to the attention of GWCL, which, in a statement, has directed that: “All customers in category 612, especially water vendors and house owners, who sell water directly to tenants and other members of the community, are to register with the district offices of the GWCL for their categories to be changed to enable the system generate compensation for them.”

The statement also noted that: “It is wrong and illegal for any water vendor or landlord or landlady to sell water during this period; July, August and September 2020.”

The water distribution company further noted that aware of the challenges being experienced in the system and appreciate the concerns of consumers and, therefore, apologises for the inconvenience caused while reassuring customers that engineers are working around the clock to rectify the challenges.

GWCL denied allegations that the challenges being experienced in the system now is deliberate.

“Management of GWCL will want to assure our cherished consumers, that such stories are false, it is not and cannot be deliberate and it will be appreciated if members of the general public peddling these fabricated stories, put an end to it.”

Management of GWCL has encouraged the public to contact its call centre anytime they experience water supply challenges within their homes and neighbourhood and also report pipe burst and leakages on the following numbers: 0800 40000 (Toll free on Vodafone lines), 0302 2218240, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090 and via GWCL WhatsApp lines (0555123393, 0555155524).

---classfmonline