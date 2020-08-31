Disobedience To God’s Word Is A Sign Of Death---Apostle David Kay

Listen to article

Branch Pastor of Souls For Christ Ministry International at Carolina in the Mpumalanga Province of South Africa, Apostle David Kay Worlai Coffie has urged Christians to obey the word of God.

He said, disobeying the word of God is a sign of death but obedient to God’s word manifests His glory in time and in eternity.

Apostle David Kay said this when delivering a sermon on Sunday, 30th August, 2020.

He indicated that God will give every generation that is going to unfold their destiny a word to fellow.

“It is not about the victory that matters to God, but how well we will obey His word. The victory is of the Lord and He will fight for you, but we must be ready to pay the price for what He is asking us to do” he stated.

Adding that “pandemic, pestilence, famine, drought will overtake the land when we disobey the word of God”.

The author of ‘Alone With God’ cautioned Christians to be sober since Christians are not living in normal days.