New Ashalaja Zongo Chief Installed

The Muslims leadership of Ashalaja community of the Greater Accra, have unanimously installed a new Zongo chief in the Area by the name Ahmed Ibrahim.

This is made possible after the Council of Elders in the area and the traditional leaders riped off Yusif Attahiru of his title as the Zongo Chief after accusation of insubordination and total disregard of Norms and Traditions of Land Owners of the community.

The coronation of the newly Zongo Chief saw the attendance of the council of Zongo Chiefs, leadership of the community traditional leaders as well-wishers.

The colourful occasion which took place at the Ashalaja school park on Saturday, 29th August 2020.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the newly installed Chief shortly after the coronation, Chief Ahmed Ibrahim (Sarkin Zangon Ashalaga) indicated that his first point of call is to promote peace amongst the Muslims and the Zongo people of the area.

He said, since education has become very important in the building of the human capacity, he is going to ensure that education becomes paramount in the area.

He also lamented over the lack of water in the area, and promise that he is going to call upon government to come to their aid to ease the suffering people go through in accessing portable water.

Finally, he called upon the youth of the area to be steadfast and be champion of peace as there are many factions in the town.

The Deputy CEO of Pacific Oil Alhaj Malik who happens to be a brother to the newly installed Chief, admonished his brother to be a peacemaker and call upon him to work very hard to bring development in the area.

Ahmed Ibrahim who is from the Songhai ethnic groupings was also installed as the Songhai chief of the Ga south municipality by the Supreme Council of Songhai Chiefs.