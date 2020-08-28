[Video] Stop Making Unsustainable Promises To The Youth — Opeele Boateng To Nana, Mahama

Social Commentator and former coach of Asante Kotoko FC, Isaac Boateng, popular by the name Coach Opeele has admonished the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress to stop promising the country of free things that cannot be sustained.

As a panelist on “Dwenehobiom” political show on Hot 93.9 FM, he shared his view with host Chairman KK Asamoah that, rather than making promises of free offers to the youth of Ghana in their campaigns, the politicians should focus on creating employment through productivity and industrialization.

“They said they will give students money after school; all of that is not sustainable, because the NDC may decide not to proceed with it..but give the youth sustainable jobs; lure them to employment in agriculture, industrialization and digitization," he noted.

According to Opeele Boateng, technology investment in Africa is below two percent because the leaders do not show much interest in it. By this, he indicated that infrastructural employment does not contribute much to curbing unemployment, and described it as “gig economy.”

The outspoken social commentator explained that when the youth are employed for infrastructural development, they return to being unemployed when the project is over.

“Let us give them good jobs, interest-free capital…Let us stop the promises. Kwame Nkrumah was realistic; his building of Ghana was industrialization and more on human capital. Let us build a better Ghana for us all and stop making promises,” he admonished.

Watch Opeele Boateng's submission below: