US-Based Lecturer Reminds Bawmia To Do Data Verification

United States of America-based Economics Lecturer of the Wayne State University, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has reminded the Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, to always exercise restraint in his data presentations as data can be flawed.

According to the lecturer, the Vice President in his subsequent presentation needs to do some data verification.

Dr. Iddrisu said care must be taken by the Vice President and the lies his party is making him peddle in his presentations all the time. In the long run, his reputation as Vice President is something that he must guard.

Dr. Iddrisu gave this advice in an open letter published on his Facebook page. “Please make sure you visit some of these project sites yourself next time as part of the verification process before you come out openly with your lectures," the US-based lecturer admonished.

The lecturer was referring to the Vice President’s claims during his Town Hall lectures on infrastructure that State Housing Company Limited is putting up over Five Hundred affordable housing units in the Sefwi Wiawso area of the Western North Region.

A video recording by a young man in the Sefwi Wiaso community seeks to disprove the claims made by the Vice President and calls his integrity to question.