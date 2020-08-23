Ellembelle DCE accounts to residents

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle District in the Western Region, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh has started accounting to his residents about what the Assembly under his leadership has done since 2017.

The ''Accounting To The People Tour'' which was supposed to start early this year, was postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, but commenced over the weekend and it is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

The first phase of the tour which gave the DCE the opportunity to explain to the residents about what the Central Government and the Assembly have done, also gave the residents the opportunity to put their concerns and requests before the DCE and his entourage.

The DCE and his entourage in their first phase of the "Accounting To The People Tour" visited; Aluku, Salman, Bomoakpole, Asasetre, Nvuma, Tandan, Awiebo and Basake.

Addressing the chiefs and people of the aforementioned Communities, the DCE, Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh thanked them for welcoming him and his team in their numbers.

The DCE appealed to the chiefs and people to nurture peace and at all circumstances create a peaceful atmosphere towards the December 7 polls.

He also called on them to be law-abiding and respect the by-laws in the Assembly to accelerate development.

The DCE took the opportunity to highlight some of the developmental projects the Assembly under his stewardship had done since 2017.

He mentioned the construction of ongoing ultra-modern Community Center at Asasetre, the construction of ongoing ultra-modern market complex at Adubrim, construction of ongoing fishing and meat market at Aiyinasi, construction of Esiama market complex.

The rest of the projects he mentioned are; construction of ongoing toilet facility at Nvuma, construction of ongoing three-unit classroom block at Bomoakpole, construction of ongoing three-unit classroom block at Nvenlesolo, construction of three-unit classroom block at Basake, construction of ongoing three-unit classroom block at Salman, construction of ongoing three-unit classroom block Asanda, construction of six-unit classroom block at Awiebo, construction of ongoing six-unit classroom block at Awiaso, construction of ongoing toilet facility at Awiebo, construction of ongoing three-unit classroom block for Nzema Akropong JHS, construction of ongoing Community Center at Akoto among others.

He also took the opportunity to pledge build an ultra-modern market complex to replace the existing market at Asasetre next year.

He disclosed that each Community within the Ellembelle District can boast of the Assembly's project.

He also said coming Friday, the Minister for Mines would inaugurate a Community Mining at Awiebo in the Ellembelle District to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

Mr. Kwasi Bonzoh who is also the Parliamentary candidate for the governing New Patriotic Party in the area pledged that the Ghana National Petroleum Corperation (GNPC) was going to construct all the township roads in the district.

He revealed that the township roads had been given to contract and work would start this year.

Breaking down the 71-kilometer township roads, the DCE charged the residents to collaborate with the contractor when works begin.

He mentioned the following communities as beneficial to the aforementioned 71-km township roads; Asasetre = 2.8km, Nvuma = 4km, Akpandue, A.B. Bokazo and Alla Bokazo = 4.3km, Kikam Technical Institute Junction to campus = 1.3km, Awiebo = 7km.

The rest are; Teleku-Bokazo new site = 6.9km, Asanda = 4.3km, Eikwe = 4km, Esiama = 6.5km, Anwia = 4.1km, Bomoakpole = 1.95km, Togbe Community = 1.1km, Nvenlesolo = 2.8km, Bobrama = 1.7km, Asemko = 1.8km, Bakanta and Sanzule = 4.6km, Tandan = 0.7km, Ebi = 1.7km, Anokyi = 2.8km, Baku = 1.85km, Krisan = 0.9km, Nrenlekpole = 2.0km and Nrenlekyi = 2.1km.

He said when he promised to fix all township roads in Ellembelle before his tenure, the NDC members doubted him but adding that all was set for GNPC to construct all the township roads in the Ellembelle District.

According to him, no District in Ghana is benefiting from such a huge kilometer of the township roads within President Akufo-Addo-led government.

"When I promised to construct all township roads in Ellembelle but the NDC not believe in me but we are on course, we have awarded all the township roads in Ellembelle and GNPC is going to finance it", he stated.

The DCE also seized the opportunity to claim that the NDC government and the MP for Ellembelle did not construct a single kilometer trunk road before leaving power.

He chastised the Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah and the NDC government for failing to construct the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's hometown deplorable road, adding "Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah told us in 2008 that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah appeared in his dream to come and rescue Ellembelle but since 2008, Armah Kofi-Buah had failed to construct the Nkroful road to honour Dr. Kwame Nkrumah".

He said that under Akufo-Addo-led government, Nkroful deplorable road is being asphalted to honour Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He said current the Akufo-Addo-led government was constructing the following trunk roads in the Ellembelle District; Esiama to Teleku-Bokazo = 6.5km, Teleku-Bokazo to Aiyinasi = 20km, Teleku-Bokazo to Anibil = 30.2km, Asasetre to Akropong= 21km, Adubrim to Ayawora = 15km, Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere to Aiyinasi north = 75km.

"..and if you add the township roads and the trunk roads I have mentioned, we are constructing 245 kilometers of roads in Ellembelle District within three years", he boasted.

He said the Ellembelle MP was taking pictures about the ongoing roads in the area and took the opportunity to warn him to stop doing that else he would arrest him for trying to take credit about the roads construction.

The DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh pleaded with the residents to rally behind President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for him and also elect him for the first as their MP come December 7.

The Chief of Asasetre, Nana Gyan Kpanyinli II, thanked the DCE and his entourage for visiting them to explain government's programmes to them.

He commended the DCE for performing creditably and promised to rally behind him to become their MP come December 7.

The Chief, took the opportunity, to plead with the DCE as soon as possible to expand the Asasetre Health Center to meet its standard.

He also called on the DCE to build a toilet facility for them to ease open defecation.

However, the DCE seized the opportunity to donate 200 pieces of face masks to Asasetre Health Center.

Opportunities were given to some residents to ask questions and their questions were addressed by the DCE and his entourage.

The DCE was accompanied by some staff of the Assembly and the media.

Source: Ama Mary